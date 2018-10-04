MacIntyre: Pac-12 Schedule Makes A Difference

We’re not even halfway through the college football season, and already the narrative has formed that the Pac-12 has no chance of sending a team to the College Football Playoff, as its two best teams – No. 10 Washington (4-1) and No 14 Stanford (4-1) – have already suffered out-of-conference losses to No. 8 Auburn (4-1) and No. 6 Notre Dame (5-0), respectively.

Should the Pac-12 get more credit than it does?

“That’s always a debate in the media,” Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said on Taz & The Moose. “Every year is kind of different. I think that they always take one game here or there and try to (make it a referendum on) the conference. But I think if we just keep playing and do what we’re supposed to during the year, there’s some excellent, excellent football teams in our conference.”

Colorado, by the way, is 4-0 ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll. The Buffaloes beat UCLA, 38-16, this past Saturday and close the season with eight consecutive conference games.

Not every conference – such as the SEC – can say the same. On Nov. 16, for example, No. 1 Alabama plays The Citadel, No. 2 Georgia plays UMass, No. 5 LSU plays Rice, and No. 8 Auburn plays Liberty.

“We play nine conference games,” MacIntyre said. “So you’re going to have a few teams with one loss or two losses. If we would have only played eight and played somebody late in the year that’s not our classification, we wouldn’t have (teams with the extra loss). They have one loss, maybe, or they might go undefeated. There’s a lot of talk on that, but it does make a difference. At the end of the day, it does make a difference.”

Colorado hosts Arizona State (3-2) this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.