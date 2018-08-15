"Broncos Finally Faced Reality" With Lynch

In 2016, the Denver Broncos made Paxton Lynch a first-round draft pick. On Monday, they made him their third-string quarterback behind Chad Kelly – 2017’s Mr. Irrelevant.

Former NFL receiver Brandon Stokley wasn’t the least bit surprised.

“You’re kind of continuing to see the same (from Lynch) as far as production on the football field,” Denver’s 104.3 The Fan host said on Tiki ad Tierney. “That’s all we've been seeing in training camp – just a lot of inconsistencies with him. He struggles with accuracy, struggles with processing information and delivering the ball on time and accurate. It makes it tough to play quarterback in the NFL. That’s what you saw the other night in the preseason game.”

Lynch went 6-of-11 for 24 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception and a 22.2 passer rating in a 42-28 loss to the Vikings on Saturday.

“Just not good enough,” Stokley said. “Just flat out not good enough. The Broncos have finally, I think, faced reality. They made a lot of excuses for this guy the last couple years, and heading into this season they were continuing to make excuses: that he hasn’t stayed healthy, he hasn’t been able to play in a lot of games, and he just needs more reps. But when your Mr. Irrelevant – who hasn’t practiced at all last year and is really a rookie – looks a lot more competent and is executing at a far higher level than your former first-round draft pick, it’s obvious to everybody that was watching that this guy needs to be the second-string quarterback.”

Kelly, by the way, was 14-of-21 for 177 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 104.7 passer rating against Minnesota.

“Paxton, how do you go back if you’re the Denver Broncos?” Stokley said. “You can’t. It’s over for Paxton. They might try to trade him, or inevitably they might just have to release him.”

The Broncos play three of their first four games at home this season, with Seattle and Oakland coming to town in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. Kickoff for both games is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Case Keenum, who guided Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game last year, enters as the starting quarterback. He threw for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.