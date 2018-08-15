Butler: Vikings Might Be Best Team In NFL

The Green Bay Packers made the playoffs nine times in 10 seasons from 2007 to 2016, winning the NFC North six times in the process. The wheels fell off the wagon last year after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6 in Minnesota, but the Packers nevertheless managed a respectable 7-9 finish.

Still, even with Rodgers back at full strength, the Vikings seem like heavy favorites to win the division, no?

“The Green Bay Packers, for a decade, have been dominating this division,” former Packers great LeRoy Butler said on Tiki and Tierney. “If somebody was looking at it pound-for-pound, the Vikings may have the best team in football.”

The Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship Game last season before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions in Philadelphia. This offseason, they replaced Case Keenum with Kirk Cousins – whom many consider a significant upgrade.

“Even with a quarterback (Keenum) that some think was average – but he played great – they could have got to the Super Bowl,” Butler said. “The defense is outstanding, but for some reason, they just can’t win the big game. So they bring in (Cousins).”

Cousins accounted for 94 touchdowns (81 pass, 13 rush) over his final three seasons in Washington and joins a team, Minnesota, that last year led the league in total defense and scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game).

“That’s the team you have to watch in the division,” Butler said of the Vikings. “I’m going to say 10 (wins is enough to win the NFC North).”

The Packers host Minnesota in Week 2 on Sept. 16 and face the Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Week 12 on Nov. 25.