Nutt: Florida State Is "Tough To Watch"

After a disappointing 7-6 season in 2017, Florida State fans expected more from the program in 2018, especially with new head coach Willie Taggart.

Three games into the season, fans may want to temper those expectations. The Seminoles are 1-2 and have mustered just 10 points in two ACC games. They lost at home to Virginia Tech 24-3 in the season-opener, and they lost at Syracuse 30-7 this past Saturday.

How can Taggart turn this season around?

“That’s tough. It’s tough to watch,” CBS Sports College Football Analyst Houston Nutt said on Taz & The Moose. “When you see sacks, turnovers and penalties and things like that, you’ve got to clean those things up. You got to control what you can control.”

Quarterback Deondre Francois struggled mightily against Syracuse. He finished 18-of-36 for 178 yards and an interception and was sacked four times.

It was ugly.

“We all have this respect for Florida State,” Nutt said. “We all expect so much more. You’re the Seminoles. I know Coach Taggart feels that way, and he’s done a good job where he’s been. But this is a tough, tough deal. When you lose and the negativity and the noise gets loud, that’s when Coach Taggart is going to have to really step in and do a great job of closing the door of that team room. The seniors (have to) take ownership of this team, do the little things right and try to get this thing right and try to get this team to a bowl game. It will be very difficult. It’s going to be very hard, especially the way he started out.”

Florida State hosts Northern Illinois (1-2) this Saturday before back-to-back road games against Louisville (2-1) and No. 21 Miami (2-1). Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.