Dolphins Fans Aren't Buying In Just Yet

There are three 3-0 teams in the NFL, and the Miami Dolphins are one of them. In fact, they lead the New England Patriots (1-2) by two games in the AFC East.

Are the Dolphins for real this season?

“I think people are buying that the Dolphins are exciting, (but) I think there are still a lot of people hesitant to say they are for real,” Miami’s WQAM host Alex Donno said on Ferrall on the Bench. “They have not really been tested yet. I know New England is 1-2 and they’ve lost two straight games, but Dolphins fans still don’t have a whole lot of faith they can beat them at Foxboro.”

The Dolphins haven’t beaten the Patriots in Foxboro since 2008, and the Patriots haven’t lost three in a row since 2002. Both of those streaks could end this Sunday.

“History is not really on your side,” Donno said. “I think a lot of Dolphins fans say, ‘Okay, you’ve beaten Tennessee. You’ve beaten Oakland. But really, what have you proven so far this year?’ But I think Adam Gase finally has the personnel that he’s been craving on offense. The speed has just been tremendous.”

Indeed, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are one of the quickest pass-catching trios in the NFL.

“I think these guys are having fun offensively,” Donno said. “There have been a lot of pleasant surprises. I really had virtually no expectations for the Dolphins heading into the season. Some folks had them near the very bottom of their power rankings. Based on what I’ve seen so far, I’m not convinced they win the division, but I feel better about their chances of being a playoff team this year.”

Ryan Tannehill has been top-notch this season. He’s completed 73.0 percent of his passes for 67 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also 12-1 in his last 13 starts dating back to 2016.

“It’s kind of remarkable when you look at it that way,” Donno said. “Not the flashiest quarterback out there, bu he’s been really accurate, he’s been really consistent as long as he’s been out there healthy, and he does seem to have a knack to spread the football around to a lot of different receivers and get a lot of players involved. I mean this as a compliment, but he is a really good game manager. I know people use that term as kind of a negative, but as far as running Adam Gase’s offense to a tee, Ryan Tannehill has been the man for that job.”