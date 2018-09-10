Brinson: Jason Garrett Is Overrated

Video of Will Brinson CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys lost their season-opener at Carolina, 16-8, on Sunday in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. Dallas trailed 10-0 at halftime and didn’t get on the scoreboard until midway through the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, how much blame does Jason Garrett deserve for this?

“A lot. He’s just a terrible coach,” CBSSports.com senior NFL writer Will Brinson said on The DA Show. “I was saying this before the season – and I’m not trying to play the Week-1-results-justify-my-claim, but I still believe it. I think Jay Gruden is the most underrated coach in the NFC East, and I think Jason Garrett is the most overrated coach in the NFC East. If you flipped them and put Jason Garrett on the Redskins, he would have been fired two years ago – and he certainly would've been fired after last year, even though everything that happened with Washington was basically out of his control injury-wise. If you put Jay Gruden on the Cowboys, I think it’s a perennial playoff team.”

Ezekiel Elliott was so-so by his standards Sunday – he rushed 15 times for 69 yards and a touchdown – but the passing game was a mess. Cole Beasley and Deonte Thompson were the Cowboys’ top receivers. They combined for 10 catches for 100 yards.

“They have an offensive line – and I get that they lost Travis Frederick, and that stings. They’re dealing with injuries to Tyron Smith and Zack Martin,” Brinson said. “That’s tough. That’s part of it. But you went into the season knowing that Allen Hurns and Michael Gallup were your No. 1 wide receivers and that Deonte Thompson might be heavily involved in your offense. You don’t have anything at tight end. You don’t have any pass-catchers for your quarterback.”

Which is likely why the Cowboys were almost shut out in Carolina.

“I put a lot of it on Jerry Jones, too,” Brinson said. “You see what the Rams and Bears and Eagles are doing: ‘All right, we got a cheap quarterback. This is the ultimate Moneyball situation in the modern NFL. We got to go all-in on this cheap quarterback contract.’ That’s how they’re operating. They’ve got Dak on the cheapest deal since Russell Wilson since he's not even a first-rounder. He’s taking up a minuscule percentage of the salary cap, and they’re botching it by paying tons of dead money to guys like Dez Bryant and Jason Witten and Tony Romo – people who are broadcasting or just hanging out and tweeting about their other situations.”

Jones declined to speak to media after the loss.

“When Jerry Jones is not talking to the media, something is about to go down,” Brinson said. “Because that dude will talk the media anytime, anywhere. If he won’t stand up there after a loss and talk, something bad is about to happen. You got to worry about this offense if you’re a Cowboys fan. If the running game’s not going, ain’t nothing going to go. If you can’t get the offense working for the Cowboys and you need the defense to bail you out, you’re in big, big trouble. I think this team could crater.”

The Cowboys (0-1) host the Giants (0-1) this Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.