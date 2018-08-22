Randall Cobb: We Feel Disrespected

The Green Bay Packers have been the dominant team in the NFC North over the last decade and beyond, making the playoffs eight straight seasons from 2009-16. Last year, however, they finished 7-9 and missed the postseason, this after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone at Minnesota in Week 6.

But Rodgers is back. So, should the Packers be favored to win the NFC North, or is Minnesota the class of the division?

“I think it’s definitely a challenge,” Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb said on Tiki and Tierney. “The Vikings have been good the last few years, the Lions have always provided a threat for us, the Bears are continuing to get better every year – I think we do have a very tough division, and we always put that on the goal list whenever we talk about chasing a championship. It starts with taking care of your division. When you have teams that are as dominant as the teams in our division, it makes it very tough.

“But we kind of feel disrespected about where we stand in the division in some people’s minds,” Cobb continued. “But we got a lot of guys who have an underdog mentality. I think we’ll all be fine with that.”

If the Packers hope to win the NFC North, they’ll need MVP-level play from Rogers, who lost his favorite target this offseason. Yes, Green Bay released Jordy Nelson in March after 10 seasons.

“It’s always very tough when you lose good friends,” Cobb said. “He spent his entire career here. When you look at Jordy, he embodied what it means to be a Green Bay Packer. Just the type of teammate that he was, the player that he was, we talk about the Packer Way, and he embodied that in every aspect of the game and off the field. It’s always tough to see that happen. But I think it brings it back to the realization that we’re still playing in a business. At the end of the day, anything can happen.”

The Packers will see Nelson during their preseason game in Oakland this Friday.

“He still has a lot left,” Cobb said. “He is like a coach on the field.”

Cobb, 28, instantly becomes Green Bay’s No. 2 receiver opposite Davante Adams. The Packers drafted three receivers – J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown – to replace Nelson, but Rodgers was unimpressed with that trio in camp. In fact, he took them to task for their lack of effort and energy.

“I think what you heard Aaron say in that moment, it was a challenge to the young guys,” Cobb said. “I think they responded really well. You see the way that they’re really embracing that challenge and really taking it in and getting better every day.”

The Packers open the season on Sunday Night Football against Chicago on Sept 9. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.