JLC: Rams Could Trade For Bridgewater

The New York Jets have a crowded quarterback room. From Sam Darnold to Teddy Bridgewater to Josh McCown, the Jets have three quarterbacks who could start Week 1. Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick, isn’t going anywhere, but Bridgewater or McCown could definitely be on the move.

“I don’t see them carrying all three of those quarterbacks,” CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora said on Taz & The Moose. “For my money, if you (ranked every quarterback in the league) 1 to 120, I think all three of these Jets quarterbacks are in the top 40-45. So there will be a market for them, but I think it will come down to what could they get for McCown versus what could they get for Bridgewater. You would think there would be more upside in Bridgewater, and you could put a contingency in that trade: okay, it’s a (fourth-round pick) for now, but if you re-sign him or if he starts 10 games for you, then that pick goes from a four to a three – or something like that. It’s going to depend on the team and the situation.”

There’s one team, especially, that could benefit from a better backup quarterback.

“The one that I would circle with a black Sharpie is the L.A. Rams,” La Canfora said. “They don’t have a backup quarterback right now. They may think they do. Maybe they’re still trying to pretend Sean Mannion is that guy. I saw them for a week straight and watched that first preseason game. After all the money they spent and all the holes they filled, how could you have backup quarterbacks behind Goff who combined for 50 career attempts and one start?

“They used to have Nick Foles there,” La Canfora continued. “They saw what Nick Foles did to save the Eagles’ season. The way it stands, if Goff went down for a month, I don’t know that the Rams would beat anybody.”

Which means they need to address backup quarterback – and sooner rather than later.

“Whether that turns out to be them getting RG3 – RG3 used to play for Sean McVay in Washington – or maybe that’s McCown or maybe that’s Bridgewater, I don’t know,” La Canfora said. “But there’s certainly some teams that could upgrade their backup quarterback – contending-type teams.”