Spurs Hold Upper Hand With Kawhi

For years, the San Antonio Spurs have been revered as one of the most smoothly run organizations in not just the NBA, but in professional sports.

However, the franchise’s seemingly perfect image has received negative publicity in recent months for its handling of the Kawhi Leonard fiasco, which took a dramatic turn last week when it was reported that Spurs head coach Greg Popovich met with his disgruntled superstar at Leonard’s home in Los Angeles.

Speaking on CBS Sports Radio, 15-year NBA veteran and Fox Sports NBA analyst Olden Polynice gave his take on the delicate situation, commenting on how far this conflict has escalated for both parties.

“It’s very bad for many reasons,” Polynice said on The Zach Gelb Show. “The Spurs have been a model of professionalism and consistency, and for the chink in the armor to be exposed — none of us expected this to ever happen because they’ve never gone through anything like this.”

Due to the mishandling of this entire ordeal – from both Leonard’s camp and the Spurs organization – Polynice believes that both sides deserve blame for the hostility that has arisen.

“Kawhi didn’t handle this well, and neither did the San Antonio Spurs,” he said, “so they’re both at fault.”

While it appears that Leonard wants out of San Antonio, Polynice hasn’t given up hope that the Spurs and their former NBA Finals MVP can let bygones be bygones, and eventually make amends when this turmoil is all said and done.

“I think it’s very likely because Kawhi could’ve told Pop that he didn’t want to meet with him last week, but he did take the meeting, so I think that was a good sign for San Antonio,” Polynice said. “I strongly believe that if Pop and (Spurs general manager) R.C. Buford went to Kawhi and apologized for putting him on blast and basically questioning him as far as his toughness and his injury, I think knowing him he would probably just say, ‘You know what? Okay, I accept. I’ll stay.’”

Leonard reportedly wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but Polynice doesn’t think the Spurs would trade him to their long-time Western Conference rival.

“They’re not going to trade him to the Lakers,” Polynice said. “Pop will never help the Lakers out. That’s not going to happen. From their past history and everything else, he’s not going to do anything that’s going to benefit the LA Lakers. If (Leonard) wants to come to L.A. and play for the Lakers, it’s most likely going to happen in 2019.”

Although many assume Leonard’s insistence on being traded to the Lakers has strong-armed San Antonio into a corner, Polynice thinks otherwise, as he suggests that the Spurs currently have the leverage in this feud.

“To me, the Spurs still hold the upper hand,” Polynice said. “They don’t have to do anything with Kawhi. The Spurs won’t make a move until they get the best move for their team. Unless that happens — he’s under contract, so he’s going to play.”