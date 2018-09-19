Bucs LB: We'll Support "Whoever Is Behind Center"

Two weeks into the 2018 season, Ryan Fitzpatrick is the best quarterback in football. He’s thrown for a league-leading 819 yards and eight touchdowns – second only to Patrick Mahomes (10) – as Tampa Bay (2-0) is atop the NFC South.

What will the Buccaneers do once Jameis Winston returns from his three-game suspension? Would they actually bench Fitzpatrick?

“Obviously Fitz is playing really well, but at the end of the day, that’s a decision that’s up to the coaches and management staff,” Bucs linebacker Lavonte David said on Reiter Than You. “No matter whoever it is behind the center, when Jameis comes back, as a football team, he’ll have (our) full support no matter what.”

The Buccaneers beat the Saints 48-40 in Week 1 and the Eagles 27-21 in Week 2. They host the Steelers (0-1-1) on Monday Night Football on Sept. 24.

The Buccaneers haven’t won the NFC South since 2007 – when Jon Gruden was head coach. There’s still a long way to go, of course, in what figures to be a down-to-the-wire race. Atlanta, Carolina, and New Orleans are all 1-1 – and are all dangerous for different reasons.

The Saints, for example, have the Drew Brees-Alvin Kamara combo, which is downright scary for defenses. In fact, David said that Kamara is the toughest running back in the league to tackle.

“He’s one of those guys who you really have to prepare for when you’re going against him,” David said. “He’s a great football player and he has great balance. When he's got the ball in his hands, anything can happen. He’’s one of those guys that can have a real bright future in this league for a very long time.”