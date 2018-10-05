The Bullpen with Adam the Bull- Kevin McGuire, NBC Sports

Kevin McGuire on James Franklin's play-calling last week against Ohio State, Nick Saban's comments about students' poor attendance, expectations for LSU-Florida, the improvement of the Kentucky program, the performance of Syracuse this season, if Clemson will cruise the rest of the season, the struggles of Scott Frost at Nebraska, the most intriguing Pac-12 game of the weekend, whether Texas poses a threat to Oklahoma, Notre Dame as a national championship contender, the underdog most likely to pull off the upset, and college football rankings.