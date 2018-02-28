After Hours With Amy Lawrence

Amy Lawrence

    May 11, 2018 - 10:10 am

    Orlovsky: It Takes 18 Months To Learn Offense

    This year’s crop of NFL rookies has been through a lot: multiple college football seasons, the Combine, interviews, and the NFL Draft. Now the real work begins. Now they have to learn an NFL offense. As former NFL quarterback Dan Orlvosky can attest, the mindset behind that has changed drastically...
    May 10, 2018 - 9:44 am

    Herbert: This Was Stevens' Best Job

    No Gordon Hayward? No Kyrie Irving? No problem. The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-112, in Game 5 on Wednesday to win their second-round playoff series. The Celtics won Games 2, 3, and 5 by an average of 3.3 points, and their defense and resiliency were big reasons why. “This has...
    May 08, 2018 - 10:04 am

    Paulsen: Capitals Have Less Talent, More Fight

    Well, they did it. For the first time since 1998, the Washington Capitals have reached he conference finals, this after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, in overtime Monday. Evgeny Kuznetsov netted the series winner to set up a date with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the right to go to the...
    May 07, 2018 - 9:25 am

    Kurtenbach: Durant Must Be "The Man"

    The Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-92, on Sunday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round playoff series, and Kevin Durant was the main reason why. Durant scored a game-high 38 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block. The Warriors...
    May 03, 2018 - 9:22 am

    Stark: "I'm Worried" About Baseball

    In April, for the first time in MLB history, baseball had more strikeouts than hits. The home run is still alive and well, but roughly 35 percent of plate appearances are ending in a homer, strikeout, or walk. That is not good for business. “I’m actually a little worried about this trend,” The...
    May 02, 2018 - 8:36 am

    Rautins: LeBron Not In Raptors' Heads

    The Toronto Raptors didn’t trail for a single second in regulation, and yet, they lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to Cleveland, 113-112, in overtime. What happened? “The Raptors defensively did enough to win the game, but unfortunately, the offense just went dry,” TSN and NBA TV...
    May 01, 2018 - 9:18 am

    Chavous: Bengals Had Great Draft

    Much of the 2018 NFL Draft chatter focused on quarterbacks: where would they go, and when would they go there? Well, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t select a quarterback until the seventh round (Toledo prospect Logan Woodside), but they quietly had one of the best drafts in the league. “They’re one...
    April 30, 2018 - 9:35 am

    Cavs Analyst: LeBron James Already Gassed

    LeBron James has played in seven-game thrillers. It’s just that usually they don’t come in the first round. No matter. James scored 45 points – to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals – to save Cleveland’s season Sunday, as the Cavs held off the Indiana Pacers, 105-101, in...
    April 27, 2018 - 7:48 am

    Nutt On Browns Taking Mayfield No. 1: "I Think It's Good"

    The Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft Thursday, leading to a wide range of reactions from analysts both college and pro. CBS Sports Network college football analyst Houston Nutt liked the pick. “I think it’s good,” he said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I’ve...
    April 26, 2018 - 8:53 am

    Haggerty: I'd Give Tuukka Rask A "C" For First-Round Performance

    Well, it wasn’t pretty, but the Boston Bruins survived the Toronto Maple Leafs, winning Game 7 of their first-round playoff series 7-4 on Wednesday. Tuukka Rask allowed four goals through two periods but held Toronto scoreless in the final period, as Boston turned a 4-3 deficit into a 7-4 win. Rask...
