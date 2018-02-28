Ferrall On The Bench

Mon-Fri: 10:00 PM - 2:00 AM ET

Scott Ferrall takes listeners through the day’s headlines and most talked about topics in sports, generates spirited discussions with callers, and conducts captivating interviews with guests.

    May 11, 2018 - 9:40 am
    May 11, 2018 - 9:40 am

    Compton: Preds Right To Pull Rinne

    The Nashville Predators have one of the best home-ice advantages in hockey, but it disappeared in their second-round series against Winnipeg. The Predators lost three of four home games by a 15-4 margin, including 5-1 in Game 7 on Thursday. Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne, in fact, was pulled in the...
    May 10, 2018 - 9:07 am
    May 10, 2018 - 9:07 am

    Murphy: Faith, Family Kept Me Focused

    Dale Murphy was one of the greatest baseball players of his generation. He played in the bigs from 1976-93 and spent his first 15 years with the Braves, during which he was a two-time NL MVP and seven-time All-Star. In an era of local and regional television, Murphy was must-see TV. Of course,...
    May 09, 2018 - 8:32 am
    May 09, 2018 - 8:32 am

    Kamla: Game 5 Greatest Game Of Paul's Career

    After more than a decade in the NBA, Chris Paul, one of the best players of his generation, has finally reached the conference finals. Paul had a game-high 41 points and a game-high 10 assists against Utah on Tuesday, leading the Rockets to a 112-102 victory and 4-1 series win. “It’s the greatest...
    May 08, 2018 - 9:26 am
    May 08, 2018 - 9:26 am

    Harper: No One Will Miss Matt Harvey

    The New York Mets believe that Matt Harvey has trade value, and several teams – including the Giants, Rangers, and Reds – are reportedly interested in trading for him. John Harper isn’t so sure. “I think there’s interest in him, but I don’t think anybody’s going to pick up that salary,” the New...
    May 04, 2018 - 9:10 am
    May 04, 2018 - 9:10 am

    Wells: Perfect Game Was "Nerve-Wracking"

    On May 17, 1998, David Wells threw the 15th perfect game in MLB history, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-0 at Yankee Stadium. It was one of the great pitching performances in baseball history. Wells, in fact, almost threw another perfect game later in his career, but couldn’t quite seal the deal. He’...
    May 03, 2018 - 8:40 am
    May 03, 2018 - 8:40 am

    Jones: These Aren't "Same Old Raptors"

    The Toronto Raptors had no business losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and yet, they lost it. Yes, despite leading for virtually all of regulation, the Raptors lost to the Cavs, 113-112, in overtime, making Thursday’s Game 2 essentially must-win. What is the Raptors’ problem? Why...
    May 02, 2018 - 7:50 am
    May 02, 2018 - 7:50 am

    Fillipponi: Big Ben Happy Haley Is Gone

    Last October, following a five-interception day against the Jaguars, Ben Roethlisberger said, “Maybe I don’t have it anymore,” leading many to speculate that he would retire sooner rather than later. Not so fast. Roethlisberger, 36, said Tuesday that he plans on playing another three to five years...
    May 01, 2018 - 8:38 am
    May 01, 2018 - 8:38 am

    Lawrence: Cavs Can Beat Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors won an East-leading 59 games this season, beat the Washington Wizards in the first round of the playoffs, and have home-court advantage against LeBron James, who has perhaps his weakest supporting cast in a decade. And Mitch Lawrence still doesn’t know if Toronto can beat...
    April 26, 2018 - 8:14 am
    April 26, 2018 - 8:14 am

    Darren McCarty: Gary Bettman Ruined My Game; "Screw Him"

    Four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty dropped by CBS Sports Radio to discuss numerous topics, including the NHL playoffs, Gary Bettman, and marijuana, among other topics. McCarty, who helped the Red Wings to Cup titles in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2008, has become an outspoken supporter of...
    April 25, 2018 - 8:24 am
    April 25, 2018 - 8:24 am

    Geltzeiler: 76ers Have "Puncher's Chance" To Win The East

    The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat, 104-91, to take Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday and advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Joel Embiid finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Ben Simmons had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six...
